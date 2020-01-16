Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 256.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $22,128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

