Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.43 million and the lowest is $257.65 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $269.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

