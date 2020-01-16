STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.07 ($29.15).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €24.86 ($28.91) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.24.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

