STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

