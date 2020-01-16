Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 16th (AME, ARKAY, BKI, CABO, CHTR, DDD, DEO, DPLO, ERFSF, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 16th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Knight Equity from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,490.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $55.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

