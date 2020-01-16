Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 16th (AGY, AML, AUTO, AV, AZN, BEZ, BRBY, BT.A, CCH, CLIN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 16th:

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Get Allergy Therapeutics plc alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price raised by FinnCap from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38). They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

IQE (LON:IQE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 73 ($0.96).

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 159 ($2.09).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.