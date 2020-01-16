Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.21 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $44.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.61 million and the lowest is $43.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $173.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $178.01 million, with estimates ranging from $176.60 million to $179.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $102,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $312,056. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.