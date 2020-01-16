Strattec Security (STRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

