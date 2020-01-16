StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $558,269.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. StrongHands has a market cap of $558,269.00 and approximately $456.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,647,510,830 coins and its circulating supply is 16,234,316,476 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

