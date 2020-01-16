SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.