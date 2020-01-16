SunTrust Banks Weighs in on NextCure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for NextCure in a report released on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $337,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.