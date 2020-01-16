Sutro Biopharma Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

STRO stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

