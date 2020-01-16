SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $250.59 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

