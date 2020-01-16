Swarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

