Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Redburn Partners

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Swedbank has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWDBY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

