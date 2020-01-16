SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.32 million and $2.02 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

