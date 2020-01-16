Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

SWCH stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

