Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

