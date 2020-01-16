Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNH. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

