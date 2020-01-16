T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $80.27 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.