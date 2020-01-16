T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

