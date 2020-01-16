Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $136,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.