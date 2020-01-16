Tael (WABI) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Tael has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges including $24.72, $6.32, $5.22 and $62.56. Tael has a market cap of $9.04 million and $1.47 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

