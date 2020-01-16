Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

