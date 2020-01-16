Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Talend posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of -0.11. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

