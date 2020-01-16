Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,949,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

