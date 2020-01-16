TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of TEL opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

