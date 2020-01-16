TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,800,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,087,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,007 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 821,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

