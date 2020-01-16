Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

