The Force Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $616,051.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $616,051.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

About The Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,485,653 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

