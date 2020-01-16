The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.45 ($8.82).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 732.20 ($9.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 729.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057 over the last three months.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.