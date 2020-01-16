Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

