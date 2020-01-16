Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,453 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

