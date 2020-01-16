Tiaa Fsb Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $15,470,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 656,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209,696 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

