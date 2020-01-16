Tiaa Fsb Has $1.27 Million Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.14% of CareDx worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,205.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $962.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

