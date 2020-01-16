Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

