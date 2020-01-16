Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

