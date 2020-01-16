Tiaa Fsb Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 256,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

