Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,026 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 66,462.4% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 326,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 325,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in General Motors by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

