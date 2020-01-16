Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $864,236.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $864,236.00 and $532.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039304 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

