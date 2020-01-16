Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 5,405 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

