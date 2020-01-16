Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.32% of IntriCon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IntriCon by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of IIN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

