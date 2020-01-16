Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Golden Star Resources worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

