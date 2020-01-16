Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

