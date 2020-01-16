Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of FireEye worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,813 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FireEye by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,648 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.