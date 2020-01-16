Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $124.21 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285,936 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. The company has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

