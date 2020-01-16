Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Shares of LH stock opened at $178.23 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.