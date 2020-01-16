Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

