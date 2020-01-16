Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

