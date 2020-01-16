Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,408 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of GPN opened at $194.38 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

